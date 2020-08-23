UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Hospitalized After Eating Poisonous Rice

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Seven hospitalized after eating poisonous rice

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Seven persons including two kids of a family were hospitalized after eating poisonous food here at Baghwali near Khangarh on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, seven persons including Mazhar Abbas s/o Elahi Bukhash, Ilyas Raza, Shahid Abbas, Qambar Abbas, Haider Abbas, Raza Abbas (6) and Qurat-Ul-Ain (5) went unconscious after eating poisonous rice at their home.

Rescue officials shifted them to Rural Health Centre Khangarh.

Doctors said condition of all of them was medically stable now.

Related Topics

Khangarh Rescue 1122 Sunday Family All

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

24 minutes ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

5 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.