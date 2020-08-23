Seven hospitalized after eating poisonous rice

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Seven persons including two kids of a family were hospitalized after eating poisonous food here at Baghwali near Khangarh on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, seven persons including Mazhar Abbas s/o Elahi Bukhash, Ilyas Raza, Shahid Abbas, Qambar Abbas, Haider Abbas, Raza Abbas (6) and Qurat-Ul-Ain (5) went unconscious after eating poisonous rice at their home.

Rescue officials shifted them to Rural Health Centre Khangarh.

Doctors said condition of all of them was medically stable now.