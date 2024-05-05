Open Menu

Seven Hotel Owners Held Over Selling Bread On High Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The district administration here on Sunday conducted raids against hotels over selling bread on high prices and arrested seven hotel owners for over charging.

The price control magistrates under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu, Syed Munawar Abbas, raided and inspected 92 hotels across the district.

The teams arrested seven hotel owners and got registered FIRs against three hotels and traditional clay oven owners for violation. The teams also imposed Rs 18000 fine on the hotel owners.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the sale of bread would be ensured on government prices as per orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

