Seven Hotels, Shops Sealed Over Profiteering, SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 12:10 PM

Seven hotels, shops sealed over profiteering, SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration teams launched crackdown and sealed seven hotels and various shops over profiteering and violation of Corona SOPs.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin raided and sealed Butt Karahi, Tehzeeb restaurant, Ghauri Tikka and others.

The price control magistrates made inspection of 478 places across the district and imposed over Rs 1,35,000 fine to profiteers.

Likewise, three commercial stores were also sealed over price act violation.

Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair also paid visits and imposed Rs 76,000 fine on commercial stores over violation of price act.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that district administration was following zero tolerance policy against profiteers and implementation on government rates would be ensured at any cost.

He urged the civil society and traders to follow the SOPs and implementation on lockdown.

