Seven Houses Reduced To Ashes In Tharparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 10:15 PM

Seven houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

Seven houses on Saturday were gutted in a fire erupted in the village 'Ramesh ji dahani' of Nagarparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Seven houses on Saturday were gutted in a fire erupted in the village 'Ramesh ji dahani' of Nagarparkar.

According to details, fire broke out suddenly from a stove used for cooking turned all houses of Pahlag, Sadu, Lemo, Sarwan, Haresh, Bhoro Meghwar and others into ashes

More Stories From Pakistan

