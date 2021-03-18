Seven houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Seven houses on Saturday were gutted in a fire erupted in the village 'Ramesh ji dahani' of Nagarparkar.

According to details, fire broke out suddenly from a stove used for cooking turned all houses of Pahlag, Sadu, Lemo, Sarwan, Haresh, Bhoro Meghwar and others into ashes