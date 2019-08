Seven housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed seven housing colonies developed illegally in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed seven housing colonies developed illegally in the city.

According to FDA spokesperson, Saigol City, Deens Paradise Valley-II, Rafique Garden Chak No 263-RB Dijkot, Madina Block Chak No 258 RB Dijkot, Model Town Dijkot, Azafi Abadi Chak No 258-RB Dijkot and Azafi Abadi Chak No 263 RB Dijkot were sealed.