Seven hurt in clash between two groups

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :*****LEAD **'**** As many as seven persons including two women sustained injuries due to clash between two groups at Basti Ordh near Pull Rangu on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the two groups started quarreling over some old enmity and used sticks freely in which seven people sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

The injured were identified as Shabbir, Nazar, Allah Wasai, Adnan, Fouzia, Shakoor and Mazhar Abbas.

