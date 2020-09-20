Seven hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :At least seven people sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and trailer near Pervaiz Wali on Sunday afternoon.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a motorcycle collided with a trailer near Pervaiz Wali in which seven people reportedly sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

APP /slm-sak