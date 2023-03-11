Seven illegal arm holders, drug dealers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested seven illegal arms holders, drug dealers and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action Bani police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Bakht Munir.

Similarly, Taxila police held Umar Sajjad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol 30 bore from Nazir while 01 pistol 30 bore from Haji Gul and 450 gram of charas from Niqab Khan.

Following operation, Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Gohar Khan.

while, Ratta Amaral police recovered 850 gram of charas from Javed.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams said that the crackdown against illegal arms holders and drug dealers will be continued.