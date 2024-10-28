Seven Illegal Arm Holders, Liquor Suppliers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88)
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi Police have arrested seven illegal arms holders and liquor suppliers and recovered arm, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.
According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held Zeeshan and recovered 01 Kalashnikov from his possession.
Similarly, Dhamyal police apprehended Farhan Shaukat and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.
While, Rata Amaral Police recovered 15 liters of liquor from Banaras.
Following operation, Waris Khan Police recovered 06 liters of liquor from Aamir and 07 liters of liquor from Anjum and 05 liters of liquor was confiscated from Inam ul Haq. Bani Police recovered 05 liters from Aftab.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs commended police teams for their swift action and said that strict action will be continued against illegal arms holders and liquor suppliers.
