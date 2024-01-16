Open Menu

Seven Illegal Gas Refillers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Seven illegal gas refillers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The district administration arrested seven people accused of running illegal gas agencies from various localities.

According to the spokesperson here on Tuesday, the raiding team raided and arrested Khizer Hayat, Mulazim Hussain, Muhammad Shoaib,Ehsan,Nouman,Arslaan and Ashraf.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Gas From

Recent Stories

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

16 minutes ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

48 minutes ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

1 hour ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

2 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

14 hours ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

14 hours ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

14 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

14 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as out ..

Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan