Seven illegal gas refillers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The district administration arrested seven people accused of running illegal gas agencies from various localities.

According to the spokesperson here on Tuesday, the raiding team raided and arrested Khizer Hayat, Mulazim Hussain, Muhammad Shoaib,Ehsan,Nouman,Arslaan and Ashraf.

Further investigation was underway.