Seven illegal housing colonies sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed seven illegal colonies and demolished construction on Monday.

According to official sources, the team sealed -- Bilal Town, Rafique Colony, Baghdad City, Rehman City, additional localities Chak 219-RB, Chak 117-RB and Chak 202RB.

The FDA team sealed offices, besides demolishing their structure.