Seven Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Seven illegal housing schemes sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed seven unapproved housing schemes at Jhang road and removed encroachment in Nazimabad on Wednesday.

According to official source, the enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imriaz Ali Goraya during checking of housing schemes sealed Pancerah City, Ahmed Villas Chak No 77-JB, Yasin Garden, additional locality Jhapal Chak No 73-JB, additional locality Sadar bypass, Al-Karam Villas and Al-Madina Villas at Chak No 245-RB.

Meanwhile, the anti-encroachment team removed illegal setups in front of shops in Nazimabad and sent challan against 5 shopkeepers of Islamnagar to the Judicial Magistrate.

