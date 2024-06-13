Open Menu

Seven Illegal LPG Refilling Shops Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Seven illegal LPG refilling shops sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The district administration has sealed seven illegal LPG refilling shops during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, the Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq launched a crackdown against illegal LPG refilling shops.

The officer sealed seven shops and took the material into custody besides imposing heavy fines on the shopkeepers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner said that safety of public lives was the top priority and no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk for their illegal businesses. She said that crackdown against illegal LPG refillers would continue while the deputy commissioner has also directed for action against illegal petrol plants.

The AC maintained that special teams have been formed to prevent illegal refilling of LPG.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

2 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

3 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

4 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

16 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

16 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

16 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

16 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan