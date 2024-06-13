Seven illegal LPG refilling shops sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The district administration has sealed seven illegal LPG refilling shops during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, the Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq launched a crackdown against illegal LPG refilling shops.

The officer sealed seven shops and took the material into custody besides imposing heavy fines on the shopkeepers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner said that safety of public lives was the top priority and no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk for their illegal businesses. She said that crackdown against illegal LPG refillers would continue while the deputy commissioner has also directed for action against illegal petrol plants.

The AC maintained that special teams have been formed to prevent illegal refilling of LPG.