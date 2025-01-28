Seven illegal LPG refilling shops sealed

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The district administration launched a comprehensive crackdown against the use of illegal LPG cylinders in vehicles and unauthorized refilling stations here on Tuesday.

In a joint operation led by the Civil Defence Officer and Assistant Regional Transport Authority (RTA), seven illegal refilling shops were sealed and two cases were registered.

In an operation at Chowk Azam, 15 substandard cylinders were removed from five vehicles and taken into custody. Civil Defence Officer Shaikh Tauqeer urged citizens to report such activities which pose risk to public safety.