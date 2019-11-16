UrduPoint.com
Seven Illegal Truck Stands Abolished In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

The District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has demolished seven illegal truck stands near new vegetable market during a special crackdown going on for the last two days

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has demolished seven illegal truck stands near new vegetable market during a special crackdown going on for the last two days.

Secretary DRTA Hina Rehman, along with traffic police and municipal corporation officials, launched a crackdown on illegal parking stands near new vegetable market and demolished the truck stands.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that seven mini trucks and other vehicles had also been impounded during the crackdown. She said that action was also being taken against smoke-emitting and overloaded vehicles.

