Seven in run for Cantt Board Wah by-polls

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Seven candidates, two of them covering have locked their horns for the lone seat of Cantonment board by-polls scheduled to be held on December 4, official sources told on Friday.

The by polls is being held after demise of elected member from the constituency 2, Raja Muhammad Ayub, a PML-N backed candidate.

According to the Presiding Officer, so far seven aspirants from various political and religious parties have filed their nomination papers among which, two are covering candidates. Raja Abdul Qayyum, the son of late elected Councilor late Raja Muhammad Ayub and Raja Ahsan have filed their nomination papers from PML-N whereas from main contesters of rival PTI, Raja Muhammad Bilal has filed nomination paper with covering candidate of Akhlaq Butt, from Tehreek Labiak Shakeel Anjum has filed his nomination papers while Raja Zohaib Ghafour and Abdul Rasheed has also filed their nomination papers.