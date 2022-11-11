UrduPoint.com

Seven In Run For Cantt Board Wah By-polls

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Seven in run for Cantt Board Wah by-polls

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Seven candidates, two of them covering have locked their horns for the lone seat of Cantonment board by-polls scheduled to be held on December 4, official sources told on Friday.

The by polls is being held after demise of elected member from the constituency 2, Raja Muhammad Ayub, a PML-N backed candidate.

According to the Presiding Officer, so far seven aspirants from various political and religious parties have filed their nomination papers among which, two are covering candidates. Raja Abdul Qayyum, the son of late elected Councilor late Raja Muhammad Ayub and Raja Ahsan have filed their nomination papers from PML-N whereas from main contesters of rival PTI, Raja Muhammad Bilal has filed nomination paper with covering candidate of Akhlaq Butt, from Tehreek Labiak Shakeel Anjum has filed his nomination papers while Raja Zohaib Ghafour and Abdul Rasheed has also filed their nomination papers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Shakeel December From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

16 minutes ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

2 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

4 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

4 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.