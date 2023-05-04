UrduPoint.com

Seven Including Four Teachers Were Killed In Kurram Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 11:30 PM

At least seven persons including four teachers were killed in Kurram tribal district here on Thursday

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :At least seven persons including four teachers were killed in Kurram tribal district here on Thursday.

According to a district police spokesman, unknown gunmen first opened fire at a van at Solozan Road in Upper Kurram, killing Muhammad Sharif on the spot.

After the incident, the armed gunmen entered the Government High School Teri Mangal and opened indiscriminate firing at teachers.

As a result, six persons including four teachers were shot dead in the school. The teachers were performing examination duties at the said school. The schools were closed after the incident for an indefinite period.

Those who were killed were identified as Meer Hussain, Jawad Hussain, Naveed Hussain, Jawad Ali, Muhammad Ali and Ali Hussain.

Police cordoned off the area and started a search operation after the situation was declared tense in the locality.

