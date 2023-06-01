UrduPoint.com

Seven Including Street Criminals, Drug Peddlers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :District Korangi Police arrested seven accused allegedly involved in street crimes, motorcycle lifting, drug peddling and gutka business.

The police recovered arms, stolen motorcycles, drugs and gutka from the possession of the arrested, according to a spokesman for Korangi Police on Thursday.

Arrested street criminals were identified as Nabeel and Sikandar and police recovered an illegal pistol and four snatched mobile phones from them.

Three stolen motorcycles were recovered from arrested motorcycle lifters identified as Asim and Khalid.

Arrested drug peddlers were identified as Imran and Ramazan and more than one and half kilogram of hashish was recovered from their possession.

While Korangi police also seized 9kg of hazardous gutka from an accused namely Abdullah.

All the accused were arrested by different police stations in district Korangi. Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.

