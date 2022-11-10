Seven including two bookies arrested for betting on cricket matches

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi City Police have arrested seven including two bookies allegedly involved in online betting on T-20 cricket matches.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted under the supervision of SHO R.A.Bazar Police Station who had been tipped about the gambling den in their jurisdiction.

The police unearthed the gambling den and arrested Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Ali, Arslan, Sheraz, Hamza, Bilal and Umair.

The bookies were allegedly involved in online betting through different mobile phone applications.

Police recovered seven phone sets, LED, and other equipment used in betting.

According to a police spokesman, the gambling den was engaged in betting on the ongoing T-20 cricket matches.