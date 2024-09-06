Seven Including Two Women Injured In Scuffle
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Seven people including two women were injured in a scuffle between groups at a village in tehsil Tandlianwala on Friday.
On being informed, the Rescue-1122 teams reached Chak No 394-GB, provided first aid to injured persons and shifted them to THQ hospital Tandlianwala.
According to Rescue sources, the scuffle took place over refusal of a proposal for marriage by Allah Ditta's family.
The injured included Allah Ditta, his sons Allah Waris, Bilal, Sohail, Javed and wife Pathani and another woman Doulat, wife of Zahoor.
