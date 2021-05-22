UrduPoint.com
Seven Injure As Clash Erupts Between Two Clans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:07 PM

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Seven people including two women and a child got injured over minor dispute erupted between two clans at suburban village, Chak no.307 EB located in limits of Sahuka police station here.

According to police, Iqbal alias Munshi hailing from Rawind clan forbade two boys from Bhatti clan to stay in front of his home's door. It caused to hold heated debate between the parties.

As a result of it, Mudasser, Amir, Mohsin with their unidentified accomplices broke into house of Rawind clan and injured seven people including Muhammad Iqbal alias Munshi, Muhammed Anwar alias Randu, Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Amir with batons and rods.

All of the injured were shifted to RHC, with Iqbal alias Munshi was referred to THQ hospital Bourewala following his critical condition. Further investigation of police was underway.

