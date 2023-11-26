Open Menu

Seven Injure In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) At least seven people sustained injuries due to a collision between a tractor trolley and rickshaw near Misali public school on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, tractor trolley and rickshaw collided each other due to over speeding and carelessness near Misali public school in which seven people got injuries.

Upon receiving the information Rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided first aid to two minor injured and shifted five others to the district headquarters hospital.

The Injured included Nazar Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal, Zubaida, Sughran, Azhar, Abdul Sattar and Noreen.

Sadar police have registered the case and started legal action into the incident.

APP/kmr-sak

