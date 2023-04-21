Seven injured after speeding car collides with tree

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Seven people on Friday sustained injuries when their vehicle collided with a tree due to overspeeding near Muzaffar Chowk Qadir Pur Raan.

According to Rescue officials, The driver lost control of the car due to overspeeding and hit a tree. As a result, seven people sustained injuries.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital.