UrduPoint.com

Seven Injured After Speeding Car Collides With Tree

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Seven injured after speeding car collides with tree

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Seven people on Friday sustained injuries when their vehicle collided with a tree due to overspeeding near Muzaffar Chowk Qadir Pur Raan.

According to Rescue officials, The driver lost control of the car due to overspeeding and hit a tree. As a result, seven people sustained injuries.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

