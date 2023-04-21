Seven Injured After Speeding Car Collides With Tree
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 11:00 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Seven people on Friday sustained injuries when their vehicle collided with a tree due to overspeeding near Muzaffar Chowk Qadir Pur Raan.
According to Rescue officials, The driver lost control of the car due to overspeeding and hit a tree. As a result, seven people sustained injuries.
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital.