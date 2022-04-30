Seven injured as bus overturns

Seven people including two women were injured when a bus overturned at Pasrur-Sialkot Road here Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Seven people including two women were injured when a bus overturned at Pasrur-Sialkot Road here Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Pasrur-Sialkot Road near Sohawa where a bus turned turtle due to over-speeding. As a result, Nasreen,38, Rafique,32, Naseer,38, Sajjad,30, Qaiser,35, Faryad,40and Naseem,40, sustained serious injuries.

The victims have been shifted to a local hospital.