Seven Injured As Bus Overturns

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 12:58 PM

Seven injured as bus overturns

Seven people including two women were injured when a bus overturned at Pasrur-Sialkot Road here Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Seven people including two women were injured when a bus overturned at Pasrur-Sialkot Road here Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Pasrur-Sialkot Road near Sohawa where a bus turned turtle due to over-speeding. As a result, Nasreen,38, Rafique,32, Naseer,38, Sajjad,30, Qaiser,35, Faryad,40and Naseem,40, sustained serious injuries.

The victims have been shifted to a local hospital.

