Seven Injured As House Catches Fire Due To Gas Leakage

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Seven persons including four women and two children, belonging to same family received multiple burn injuries as the house caught fire due to gas leakage in Mohallah Awan Sharif in the limits of Attock Police station here Saturday morning, police and Rescue 1122 sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Seven persons including four women and two children, belonging to same family received multiple burn injuries as the house caught fire due to gas leakage in Mohallah Awan Sharif in the limits of Attock Police station here Saturday morning, police and Rescue 1122 sources said.

According to District Emergency Officer Ali Hasnain, the incident took place when the house lady switched on her stove to prepare breakfast. As a result, a fireball engulfed the house. He added that two ambulances and a fire tender reached at the spot and launched rescue operation to extinguish the fire and evacuate the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital Attock.

Among the injured were a 70 years old lady and children aged 4 and 3 years. The children are stated to have received critical injuries.

Police sources said that during the preliminary interrogation, the gas was erupted due to gas leakage and no evidence of sabotage was found.

Attock Police has registered a case and launched further investigation.

