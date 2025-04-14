Open Menu

Seven Injured As Van Plunges Into Canal

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Seven people were injured when a commuters van plunged into a dry canal near here on Monday.

According to rescuers, the vehicle was en-route to Basti Faizpur from Basti Sultanpur Umar when

it fell into six-feet deep dry canal.

On information, the rescuers rushed to the spot and provided first aid to three people with

minor injuries and shifted seven others who sustained serious injuries to Nishtar Hospital.

Some of the injured were identified as Ghafoor Ahmed (50), M. Lal (20), M. Ali (18) and

M. Mazhar (42).

