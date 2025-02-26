Open Menu

Seven Injured In Arif Wala Wall Collapse Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Seven injured in Arif wala wall collapse incident

ARIF WALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) At least seven children were injured in a wall collapse incident that occurred near an educational place of Arif wala

tehsil of Pakpattan district, Punjab police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, some children were busy in their work near an educational place of Arif wala when the wall of under-construction building adjacent to that school fell on them. As a result, seven children were injured in the incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for necessary treatment.

Further investigations are underway.

