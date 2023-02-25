UrduPoint.com

Seven Injured In Bus Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as seven people were injured in a bus accident in the area of Khurarianwala police station here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speedy bus carrying workers of Arshad Textile Corporation turned turtle after falling into fields, while over taking a tractor trolley near 100 Chak Purana Rurka, Khurrianwala to Jaranwala Road.

As a result, seven travellers including Anees s/o Ramzan (40), Imran s/o Ramzan (38), Imran s/o Faryad Ali (40), Shahid s/o Sajjad Husain (25), Bahadar s/o Abdul Ghafoor (25), Imran s/o Rasheed (38) and Hafeez Ullah s/o Aslam (45) received injuries and were shifted to DHQ hospital, where condition of two was stated to be serious.

The police took the vehicle into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

