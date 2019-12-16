UrduPoint.com
Seven Injured In CNG Cylinder Blast Outside PHC

Mon 16th December 2019 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :At seven people including a policeman were injured when a CNG cylinder exploded in a rickshaw outside Peshawar High Court (PHC) here on Monday.

Police said a CNG cylinder exploded in a rickshaw outside PHC, injuring seven people.

The injured were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital for treatment.

Hospital sources said that condition of all the seven injured was out of danger and emergency has been declared at the hospital to cope with any kind of emergency.

The sources further said that doctors including the medical staff of hospital were present to provide any medical assistance to the injured of the blast.

