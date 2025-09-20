Open Menu

Seven Injured In Cylinder Blast At Charsadda Hotel

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) At least seven workers sustained burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded at a hotel on Nowshera Road near the vegetable market in Charsadda on Friday.

According to a private news channel, Rescue 1122 officials said the blast triggered a fire in the hotel, causing panic in the area.

Three ambulances and fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control after timely action, while authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

