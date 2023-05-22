UrduPoint.com

Seven Injured In Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 09:40 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :At least seven people, including four women, were injured in the exchange of fire between two groups here on Monday.

According to rescuers, the dispute erupted over a land dispute in a suburban town, 2 AH makhdoom pur.

The injured include Sawera Bibi (24), Talha Khan (18), five-year-old Meshal Bibi, Sawera Bibi (25), Ulfat Bibi (27), Muhammad Ramzan (35) and 32- year-old Ghulam Muhammad.

The rescue personnel shifted them to DHQ Hospital after providing first aid on the spot.

Police also reached the spot and started investigation.

