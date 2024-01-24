Seven Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 10:29 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Seven people were injured in a cylinder explosion incident in a house near Shahdara, here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122, the explosion occurred in the house of Rana Rafaqat due to leakage of gas from the cylinder.
As a result, seven people including 27-year-old Iqra, 1-year-old Ali Abbas, 12-year-old Iman, 30-year-old Khalid and Umar sustained injuries who were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.
