Seven Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Phagal Bazaar Kaghan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM
KAGHN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) At least seven people, including school-going children Thursday were injured in a gas cylinder explosion that occurred inside a shop in Phagal Bazaar, a locality near Kaghan.
According to initial reports, the blast took place early Thursday morning while children were on their way to school.
The powerful explosion caused panic in the area and left multiple people injured.
The injured were provided with first aid and transported to Balakot Hospital via Rescue 1122 and private ambulances.
One critically injured individual was later referred to Mansehra Hospital for advanced medical treatment.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested in murder case7 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar for coordinated measures to restore cotton's central role in national economy7 minutes ago
-
Govt secures export growth despite challenges, NA told7 minutes ago
-
Sports Gala Sukkur-2025 kicked off to celebrate Independence Day7 minutes ago
-
Kidnapped boy recovered, abductor arrested7 minutes ago
-
District Coordination Committee for Nutrition & Multi-Stakeholder Meeting Held in Sukkur7 minutes ago
-
Vision of independent Pakistan born with 1940 Resolution: Dr Naushad7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025 smoothly sails through NA17 minutes ago
-
No shortage of life saving medicines in country: NA told17 minutes ago
-
Police launch helmet safety drive in Gujrat17 minutes ago
-
India bans 25 books on Kashmir for promoting freedom struggle nerrative27 minutes ago
-
Noose around drug dealers tightened, 7 kg hashish recovered37 minutes ago