Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion in Phagal Bazaar Kaghan

KAGHN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) At least seven people, including school-going children Thursday were injured in a gas cylinder explosion that occurred inside a shop in Phagal Bazaar, a locality near Kaghan.

According to initial reports, the blast took place early Thursday morning while children were on their way to school.

The powerful explosion caused panic in the area and left multiple people injured.

The injured were provided with first aid and transported to Balakot Hospital via Rescue 1122 and private ambulances.

One critically injured individual was later referred to Mansehra Hospital for advanced medical treatment.