Seven injured in Lahore traffic accident

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Atleast seven people were injured when over dozen vehicles struck into each other due to dense fog on early Friday morning at Sialkot motorway in Lahore.

As per details, motorway police said the smog caused a pile-up on Sialkot motorway when multiple speeding vehicles rammed into each other due to low visibility, private news channel reported.

Police said that few of the commuters had faced minor injuries and were reportedly discharged from hospitals after first aid however no serious injury was reported.