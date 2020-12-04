UrduPoint.com
Seven Injured In Lahore Traffic Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:51 PM

Atleast seven people were injured when over dozen vehicles struck into each other due to dense fog on early Friday morning at Sialkot motorway in Lahore

As per details, motorway police said the smog caused a pile-up on Sialkot motorway when multiple speeding vehicles rammed into each other due to low visibility, private news channel reported.

Police said that few of the commuters had faced minor injuries and were reportedly discharged from hospitals after first aid however no serious injury was reported.

