Seven Injured In Mian Channu Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:40 AM

Seven injured in Mian Channu road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :At least seven people sustained injuries as a passenger bus collided with three trucks near small gate Mian Channu due to dense fog.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a passenger bus was going to Multan from Lahore when it collided with three trucks near small gate Mian Channu.

The incident took place due to dense fog in the morning. As a result, seven people sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and recovered the injured people stranded into the bus by cutting its body.

The injured were shifted to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

