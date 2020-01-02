Seven injured in Nowshera gas leakage blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :At least seven people sustained burns when a blast occurred due to gas leakage at a house near Labour Colony in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Nowshera district early Thursday morning.

According to a private news channel, seven members of the family were asleep when the gas leakage caused a huge blast.

The rescue official said the seriously injured persons were shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Nowshera, where their condition was critical.

Firefighters and rescue workers reached the site shortly afterwards, rescue official informed.

The explosion was so powerful, residents of the area said.