Seven injured in Pishin road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :At least seven persons including women were injured in a road mishap near Yaro area of Pishin district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way home in a vehicle when it overturned on National Highway near Yaro area due to over speeding, leaving seven people injured on the spot.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured to Quetta Civil Hospital's trauma center for medical aid. Where the injured were identified as Shehnaz, Uzra, Zehra, Bushra, Shahista Gull, Nargis, Abdul Majeed, and Muhammad Ramzan.

Levies force registered a case.