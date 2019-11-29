UrduPoint.com
Seven Injured In Rickshaw Explosion

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 05:33 PM

Seven injured in rickshaw explosion

Seven injured in rickshaw explosion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :A low intensity explosive device was detonated in a rickshaw here at Multan road near Chauburji,Samanabad area which caused injuries to seven persons including a woman,informed Rescue 1122 officials.

Police said a man had boarded the richskaw from Sherankot,some five kms from the city,and he got off the vehicle after which the explosion occured.

The injured persons,including padestrians, were shifted to nearby hospitals by Rescue team, while one person was serious, sources said.

Sources said the injured persons included- Sadaf d/o Nazeer (35), Azeem s/o Muhammad Shaukat (18), Aleem s/o Akhtar (49), Asim s/o Mahmood (28), Muhammad Ramazan-rickshaw driver (28), Adeel s/o Muhammad Basheer and Muhammad Azam (55).

DIG investigation Inam Waheed while talking to reporters earlier said that according to initial reports, it seemed a "cylinder blast". However,after forensic testing it become clear that the explosion occured from explosive material,he said.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan also visited the site and reviewed the situation.

According to CTD sources, it could be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while weight and nature would be determined later after the examination.

First Investigation Report (FIR) has been lodged with CTD police station.

