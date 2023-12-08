Open Menu

Seven Injured In Road Accident Due To Fog

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Seven injured in road accident due to fog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Atleast seven passengers sustained multiple injuries in a road accident due to fog in the area of Dijkot police station,here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding wagon struck against a parked trailer on Sammundri Road near Salooni Jhal because the wagon driver could not assess the trailer due to fog.

As a result, Munawar (30), Nadeem (24), Shan (35) s/o Mansha residents of Chak No.441-GB Sammundri, Shabbir (28) s/o M Latif resident of Chak No.463-GB Sammundri, Faizan (23) s/o Zulfiqar, his brother Rehan (17) s/o Zulfiqar residents of Mohallah Asghar Town Sammundri and Naeem Ashraf (26) s/o Ashraf Ali resident of Chak No.440-GB Faiz Pur received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to hospital where condition of first five victims was stated to be critical.

Further investigation was underway.

