Seven injured in road accident in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Seven people were injured in a collision between a mini van and a tractor-trolley at Daska Road here Tuesday.

According to rescue-1122, the accident occurred near Motra Stop where a mini van collided with a tractor trolley due to dense fog.

As a result, Zeeshan, 23; Arslan, 33; Ahmed, 20; Abdullah, 20; Zahid, 22; Kausar, 35 and her daughter Laiba, 15 sustained multiple injuries.

Rescuers shifted the injured to local hospitals for medical treatment.