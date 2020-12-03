UrduPoint.com
Seven Injured In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:53 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Seven persons were injured due to collision between rickshaw and a mini van near bus station 5-Faiz Bahawalpur Road on Thursday night.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a mini van turned turtle after it collided with rickshaw at Bahawalpur Road.

As a result, seven people sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started Rescue operation.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

The injured were included seven years old Emman Fatima, 12 years old Arooj Fatima, Shazia, Amina begum and three were unidentified.

