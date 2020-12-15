Seven injured in separate accidents

As many as seven persons were injured in various road accidents in Sialkot District here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as seven persons were injured in various road accidents in Sialkot District here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, Rana Waseem, 27-year-old Qasim, 22-year-old Nabeel, 23-year-old Abdul Rehman son of Akram, 14-year-old Humna d/o Tanveer, 32-year-old Abbas s/o Maalik, 26-year-old Mehfooza w/o of Abbas and her 3-year-old daughter Minahil were injured during road accidents in different areas of Sialkot District.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured persons to the local hospitals.

