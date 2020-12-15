UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Injured In Separate Accidents

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:27 PM

Seven injured in separate accidents

As many as seven persons were injured in various road accidents in Sialkot District here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as seven persons were injured in various road accidents in Sialkot District here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, Rana Waseem, 27-year-old Qasim, 22-year-old Nabeel, 23-year-old Abdul Rehman son of Akram, 14-year-old Humna d/o Tanveer, 32-year-old Abbas s/o Maalik, 26-year-old Mehfooza w/o of Abbas and her 3-year-old daughter Minahil were injured during road accidents in different areas of Sialkot District.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured persons to the local hospitals.

app/ir

Related Topics

Injured Road Sialkot Nabeel

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,226 new COVID-19 cases, 574 recove ..

14 minutes ago

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah issues decision to form Sh ..

14 minutes ago

Smog, cold weather forecast in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 awareness workshop held at Bhara Kahu 'Pa ..

3 minutes ago

Four accused arrested in multan

3 minutes ago

Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet to Get 6 Zircon Hyper ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.