Seven injured in separate road accidents at Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :At least seven persons injured in separate road accidents occurred in district Nowshera, the Rescue1122 Nowshera spokesman said on Sunday.

Two persons identified as Danish and Farhan sustained critical injuries when their motorcycles collided with each other near Ghora Chowk.

A man Nasir Hussain was crossing the road sustained injuries when he was hit by a speedy car on Banda Nabi Road, tehsil Pabi.

Another mishap occurred in Kaka Sahib Road due to collision of motorcycle and a rickshaw. As a result two persons Hashmat Ullah and Gulzar Ahmed sustained injuries.

Similarly, one person each sustained injuries in road accidents that occurred at Wapda Colony's gate and Sherin Koto stop.

The officials of Resuce1122 provided first-aid to victims on the spot while serious injured were shifted to nearby healthcare centers, the spokesman said.