Seven injured in Sheikhupura traffic accident

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Seven persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Sheikhupura area of Punjab, tv channels quoting

Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven van hit the Rickshaw crossing the road of Sheikhupura area.

As a result,

seven persons including women and children were injured in the accident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.