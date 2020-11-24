UrduPoint.com
Seven Injured In Two Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Seven persons were injured in two accidents here Tuesday.

According to police, a mini-loader truck overturned as driver lost control due to over-speeding near Sahianwala interchange.

Resultantly, six persons including-Bilal, Abdul Rehman, Nafees, Shamsher Ali, Shahid Iqbal and Zulfiqar sustained injuries.

In another incident, 18-year-old boy Ali Raza was seriously injures by a moving train when he was crossing the railways track near Bhaiwala.

Rescue 1122 teams shifted the injured to Allied Hospital for medical treatment.

More Stories From Pakistan

