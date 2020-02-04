Seven Injured In Two Accidents In Sialkot
Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Seven people were injured on Tuesday in two different accidents near here.
According to Rescue 1122, a motorbike collided with a loaded vehicle near Chohni Sulerian village. As a result, Farhan, Bilal , Nawaz and Sagheer (39) received serious injuries.
In other accident, a speedy vehicle hit a motorbike near Dhatal Stop Shahabpura. As a result, Nabeel , Siam and Subhan received injuries.
Rescue 1122 rushed to spots and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.