UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Injured In Two Accidents In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:50 PM

Seven injured in two accidents in Sialkot

Seven people were injured on Tuesday in two different accidents near here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Seven people were injured on Tuesday in two different accidents near here.

According to Rescue 1122, a motorbike collided with a loaded vehicle near Chohni Sulerian village. As a result, Farhan, Bilal , Nawaz and Sagheer (39) received serious injuries.

In other accident, a speedy vehicle hit a motorbike near Dhatal Stop Shahabpura. As a result, Nabeel , Siam and Subhan received injuries.

Rescue 1122 rushed to spots and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Vehicle Nabeel Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

India beat Pakistan to book ICC U19 Cricket World ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

11 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

26 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

26 minutes ago

No Evidence of Coronavirus Mutation Found, Virus ' ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.