Seven injured in two passenger vans collision

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :At least seven passengers on board in two different vans were injured on GT road near Gondal Mandi in the limits of Hazro Police station on Tuesday, police and rescue 1122 sources said.

According to police sources, while quoting the passengers, the drivers of the two passenger vans indulged in a deadly race on GT road to cross each other collided and fell on the roadside, resultantly seven passengers, among them one woman, were injured.

The injured were moved to Tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro from where two were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition.

Hazro Police registered a case against both drivers for reckless driving and endangering the lives of the passengers.