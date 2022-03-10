Seven injured in Usta Muhammad blast

Seven people were injured in a blast at Machli Bridge in Usta Muhammad area of Jaffarabad district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Seven people were injured in a blast at Machli Bridge in Usta Muhammad area of Jaffarabad district on Thursday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred in a vehicle which was parked near a shop at Machli Bridge.

As a result, seven people received injuries.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The injured were identified as Slamat Ali, Muhammad Yousuf, Arbab, Muhammad Siddiq, Abdul Hameed, Gulzar, and Muhammad Nadeem.

The law enforcement agencies along with police personnel cordoned off the areas and started investigation.