Seven Injured In Van-trolley Collision

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

As many as seven persons suffered injuries in a van-tractor-trolley collision at Daska road here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :-:As many as seven persons suffered injuries in a van-tractor-trolley collision at Daska road here.

According to Rescue-1122 on Tuesday, a speeding van was on the way to Lahore from Sialkot when it collided with a tractor-trolley near Motra stop,Daska road due to dense fog.

Consequently,seven persons suffered injuries.

The injured persons were identified as--23-year-old Zeeshan, 33-year-old Arslan, 20-year-old Ahmed, 20-year-old Abdullah, 22-year-old Zahid, 35-year-old Kousar and her 15-year-old daughter Laiba.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

