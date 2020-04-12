Seven injured over brawl between two groups

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :At least seven people sustained injuries due to brawl between two groups over matrimonial issue at Mian Channu on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, two groups started quarrelling over some matrimonial issue at 30 /15-L, Mian Channu in which seven people sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

APP /sak